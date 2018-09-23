Brokerages Set LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Target Price at $112.88

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.45. 1,512,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $205,258.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $5,190,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 77.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

