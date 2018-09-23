Brokerages Set Limoneira (LMNR) Target Price at $30.20

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Limoneira by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

