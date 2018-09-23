Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 226,749.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 578,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 210.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 244,237 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,601,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

DQ traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 269,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,639. The company has a market cap of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.07. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 23.80%. research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

