Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Vishay Precision Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 166,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, CEO Ziv Shoshani sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $949,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,289.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $209,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,443.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,276 shares of company stock worth $1,861,379. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

