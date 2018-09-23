Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TEVA shares. BTIG Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

TEVA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.36. 9,110,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

