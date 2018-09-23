Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($2.73). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Francis M. Cuss acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 1,725,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,253. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

