Brokerages Expect Amedisys Inc (AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $410.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. Amedisys reported sales of $380.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $6,892,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

