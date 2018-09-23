Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (OUT) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,837,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 529,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 285,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 352,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 1,180,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

