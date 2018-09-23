Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (LMNR) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Limoneira also posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 584,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

