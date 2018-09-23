Brokerages Anticipate InterXion Holding NV (INXN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. InterXion’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. InterXion has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 71.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the second quarter worth $37,546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 535.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 16.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

