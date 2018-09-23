Brokerages Anticipate CGI (GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

GIB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 208,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,342. CGI has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in CGI by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 152,987 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.