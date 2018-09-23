Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (APTV) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

