Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $115.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $104.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $463.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.30 million to $463.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $495.30 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 326,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

