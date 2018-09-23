Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 633.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.