Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 633.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.
Read More: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.