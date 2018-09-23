Boeing Co (BA) Position Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,737,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

BA opened at $372.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $251.17 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.