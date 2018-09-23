BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth $135,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 270.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 242,136.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 121,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,084,000 after purchasing an additional 881,776 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NVCR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,463.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 70,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,257,980.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,414.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,272 shares of company stock worth $11,608,611. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

