BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Harding acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $25,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFS stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

