Blockport Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $4.52 million and $59,568.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00294343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00152250 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.31 or 0.07030926 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

