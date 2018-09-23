BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BST opened at $35.18 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

