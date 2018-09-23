BlackRock Inc. Has $221.20 Million Holdings in Yandex NV (YNDX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $221,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,942,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 27.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,497,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,659 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 270.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,055,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Yandex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,426,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $33.00 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yandex had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

