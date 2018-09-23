BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Bittrex. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $224,436.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018712 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 75,444,800 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

