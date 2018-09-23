Bitzeny 24 Hour Volume Reaches $522.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $441,270.00 and $522.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00910043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002787 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003529 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

