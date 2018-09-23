BitKan (KAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitKan has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitKan token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMart, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00294237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.57 or 0.07230958 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitKan

BitKan’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,522,817,275 tokens. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial . The official website for BitKan is www.kan.land

Buying and Selling BitKan

BitKan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, BitMart, Huobi and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitKan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

