Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.32 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $311.98 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00030254 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005799 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031649 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00086914 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Kucoin, C-CEX, Coinnest, YoBit, Bit-Z, BigONE, QBTC, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, Crex24, Exrates, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.