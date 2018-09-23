Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $8.48 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.48 billion and $385.79 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $488.39 or 0.07291483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, DragonEX, Bit2C and cfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022199 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.01319490 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,365,088 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, RightBTC, Korbit, Bittrex, Bitinka, Coinbe, Zaif, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinEgg, Bibox, Koineks, Coinrail, QBTC, BitBay, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Bitstamp, Coinfloor, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, DSX, HBUS, BtcTrade.im, BTCC, C2CX, CEX.IO, WEX, Cryptohub, COSS, Bit2C, HitBTC, BitMarket, Coinnest, Mercatox, WazirX, EXX, MBAex, Kraken, B2BX, CoinBene, Koinim, xBTCe, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, Coinbase Pro, ZB.COM, CPDAX, UEX, Independent Reserve, Bitso, Coinsuper, YoBit, Koinex, Cobinhood, Ovis, SouthXchange, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, IDCM, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, FCoin, Bitsane, Exrates, Exmo, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, Indodax, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbank, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Liqui, Gate.io, bitFlyer, Livecoin, Poloniex, Iquant, Braziliex, cfinex, Bittylicious, ACX, Trade By Trade, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Buda, Negocie Coins, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Upbit, Coindeal, Kuna, BigONE, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Zebpay, QuadrigaCX, Bisq, Graviex, Liquid, GOPAX, Coinhub, Kucoin, DragonEX, BitForex, Allcoin, ABCC, OKCoin International, Tidex, Coinroom and Coinsquare. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

