Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 2,130.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 84,975 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter valued at $11,744,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter valued at $428,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BITA stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.27.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

