BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 1,866,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 419,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

BLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED initiated coverage on BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. sell-side analysts expect that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

