BIOLASE (BIOL) vs. Remedent (REMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

BIOLASE (OTCMKTS: REMI) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIOLASE and Remedent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $46.93 million 0.95 -$16.85 million N/A N/A Remedent $2.69 million 1.49 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Volatility & Risk

BIOLASE has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remedent has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BIOLASE and Remedent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 0 0 N/A Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -40.31% -72.43% -44.35% Remedent -10.58% -7.23% -4.55%

Summary

Remedent beats BIOLASE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth leaving the patient's healthy tooth structure intact. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. It sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and the United States through dealers, as well as directly to the consumers through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

