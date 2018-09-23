BidaskClub Upgrades SINA (SINA) to Sell

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.10 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SINA by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,269,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SINA by 659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 536,640 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of SINA by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,676,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,006,000 after purchasing an additional 525,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SINA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,310,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SINA by 2,318.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

