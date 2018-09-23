BidaskClub Upgrades Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

PETX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aratana Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

PETX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. equities analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,187 shares of company stock valued at $640,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 712,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,348,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 345,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

