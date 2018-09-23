BidaskClub Lowers WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $2,046,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $724,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,359.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,968 shares of company stock worth $10,508,226 over the last 90 days. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 136.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

