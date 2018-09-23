BidaskClub Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

SYBT stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.53. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $100,011.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 865 shares of company stock worth $33,356. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 66.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

