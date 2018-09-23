BidaskClub Lowers Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NSIT opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,827 shares of company stock worth $859,173 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

