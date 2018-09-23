BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bancshares (FCBC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $567.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Get First Community Bancshares alerts:

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

In other First Community Bancshares news, COO E Stephen Lilly sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $284,066.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $590,123.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.