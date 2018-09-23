BidaskClub Lowers Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $103.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,515,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Citrix Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 104,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

