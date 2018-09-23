BidaskClub Lowers Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.21.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $116.82.
In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,515,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Citrix Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 104,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.
