BidaskClub Downgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Sell

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.22.
In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $610,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $92,321.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.