BidaskClub Downgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Sell

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $610,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $92,321.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

