BidaskClub Downgrades Arrow Financial (AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AROW opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $552.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 28.50%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $38,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,700.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $37,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,463 shares of company stock worth $134,387 in the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arrow Financial by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

