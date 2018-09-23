BERNcash (BERN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market cap of $62,023.00 and $58.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.03035670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00579120 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023627 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034287 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009192 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

