Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $127.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.24.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,281,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,450,000 after acquiring an additional 505,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.