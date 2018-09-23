Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on GDS (GDS)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.46.
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $34.30 on Thursday. GDS has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.
