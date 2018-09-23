Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.82 ($60.26).

OSR opened at €38.32 ($44.56) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

