Bemis (BMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,688,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 701,918 shares.The stock last traded at $48.38 and had previously closed at $48.30.

BMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Bemis by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bemis in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bemis in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis (NYSE:BMS)

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

