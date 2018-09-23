BEIJING Entps H/S (BJINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BEIJING Entps H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of BJINY stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. BEIJING Entps H/S has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BEIJING Entps H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment.

