BEIJING Entps H/S (BJINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BEIJING Entps H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of BJINY stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. BEIJING Entps H/S has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
