BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,396,000 after acquiring an additional 299,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,189,000 after acquiring an additional 425,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

