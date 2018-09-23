BB&T Securities LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 189,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 188,036 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $126.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

