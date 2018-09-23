BB&T Securities LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,879,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,149,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,322,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,272,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,187,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EC. ValuEngine cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecopetrol SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.