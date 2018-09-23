Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NYSE:BAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 413,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Kern bought 14,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,415 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $35,820. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 210,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

