Barrington Research Analysts Give Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) a $13.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $13.00 target price on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $321.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,058.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 414,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

