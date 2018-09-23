Barnes Group Inc. (B) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Barnes Group by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

