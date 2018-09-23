Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 18,298 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 667.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 142,948 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 871,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,053 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

